Photo 1830
~Anybody Home?~
Today Mike worked on his boat and I organized the cupboard in the bathroom and closet and cleaned out 5 dresser drawers and reorganized them.
This little one was checking on his Mother in law perhaps.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
0
0
