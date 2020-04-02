Previous
Next
~Happy Birthday Auri~ by crowfan
Photo 1838

~Happy Birthday Auri~

This morning Mike and I drove up to the kids house. We kept a big distance between us.
Today Auri turned 10 today and I had to see her.
I spent several hours this afternoon taking some online photo classes.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise