Previous
Next
~Black & White~ by crowfan
Photo 1839

~Black & White~

Today Mike and I had to go out to meet our accountant. It will be nice knowing our taxes are done for the year.
Today the weather was crazy..... 39 degrees, snow hail, rain and sunshine.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise