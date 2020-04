~Work Day~

Today my neighbor came over with her gas powered edger.

She ran it long the side of our house and the front. Then around 3 of the trees.

We spent 5 hours digging up sod and transferring it to the big ruts that their contractors did to our driveway.

I have a few more days work pulling up sod all around the trees and I have a few tree planned to clean up as well.

Came in showered and then sat in the hot tub to soak my aching body and watch the fire outside as well.