~Happy B-day Lexi~

Today is Lexi's 12th birthday.......

Woke up so sore and glad I'm not working. This morning I wrapped up all of Lexi's favorite things from the house. Root Beer, Cheese, Bread, Face wash, cleanser, tomato soup lip gloss, mascara, tp, popcorn, and candy. Probably a few other things. Plus a gift card for amazon. Because I couldn't shop we told her it was our quartile shopping. She loved it as well as Auri did on her birthday. We will do the same Sunday for Layla's 13th birthday. Picture taken 6 feet apart.