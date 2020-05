~Dinner Caught~

Happy Mother's Day to everyone....

I had a really nice day. Brent, Lacey and the girls came over and spent a nice day sitting outside enjoying the sun.

After they left I sat and read for a while which was wonderful.

Around 5 we went to Mike's Mom's and gave her her gift and visited.

To end my day I got to go to Carol's (legacy) and see her and her ospreys that fly over.

What a treat it was.