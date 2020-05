~Big Family~

Today I got to spend it with 2 very special friends. Lori came over for the day and we made a Costco trip. After she left I went to Carol (Legacy) house. We got to sit outside her door and watch her wildlife. Today the Osprey flew over for some time but never dove in for hid fish (darn)

I loved seeing this beautiful family. Carol says she saw 17 babies but I think I count 18. Either way they are all adorable.