~Peek a Boo~ by crowfan
~Peek a Boo~

Today was another few hours of weeding.
Tonight while watering my flower beds I noticed these little forget me nots hiding under the leaves.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
