~92 Days of Summer~

Today Mike and I got a lot done. We stopped by the first sign up for the 92 days of summer. I'm hoping to have our name drawn soon so I don't have to listen to the radio all day everyday just to hear our name called. I think the is our 6th or 7 th year participating.

Came home and I did some transplanting and a bit of gardening in the rain. I heard it's better for the plants to do it in the rain.