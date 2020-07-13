~Still Pretty~

This is one of the flowers from the arrangement Michelle gave me. It still looks as pretty as the day she gave them to me.

Today I did banking and errands. Came home and detailed my Honda Pilot. I spent several hours on every inch of my car. The leather is all cleaned I washed windows inside and out washed the car, polished my wheels and cleaned each tire with this stuff that makes them look brand-new. I have always maintained my car well. It is 6 years old with maybe 25.000 miles. Today it looks like it did when I drove it off the lot.

After I finished I went next door and helped Shelley. She is overwhelmed with work to do in her yard. I helped her for a few hours and then we sat out in the garden ad drank wine. Pretty good day.