Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1957
~Fly~
Today Mike and I worked on then fence again.
I took a break and met up with Pat for some coffee and a chat.
Back home and did some gardening.
I think flies are pretty dirty creatures but up close they really are pretty.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1957
photos
17
followers
13
following
536% complete
View this month »
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st July 2020 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close