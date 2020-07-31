Previous
~Fly~ by crowfan
Photo 1957

~Fly~

Today Mike and I worked on then fence again.
I took a break and met up with Pat for some coffee and a chat.
Back home and did some gardening.
I think flies are pretty dirty creatures but up close they really are pretty.
31st July 2020

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
