~Evening Walk~ by crowfan
Photo 1958

~Evening Walk~

Mike and I worked around the house today. After a long day we decided to take a walk in the park before dinner. we live in such a picturesque area so you never get bored with the views.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

