Photo 1958
~Evening Walk~
Mike and I worked around the house today. After a long day we decided to take a walk in the park before dinner. we live in such a picturesque area so you never get bored with the views.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
1958
