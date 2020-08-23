Previous
~Cool Down~ by crowfan
Photo 1980

~Cool Down~

While Mike and I were taking a break and visiting with him mom this little hummer came by to cool down in his fountain.
Today we painted on the house and the back deck. With any luck our job will be done in a week.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
