Previous
Next
~Happy Birthday Barb~ by crowfan
Photo 1992

~Happy Birthday Barb~

Today is my Mother-in-Law's 79th birthday.
We brought gift, dinner and a cake to her tonight in celebration.
This afternoon I spent with my cousin Mike. We ate outside at the Chyrsalis then went for a walk along the boardwalk.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Happy birthday to her! Sounds like a wonderful day and this is a joyul portrait!
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise