Photo 1992
~Happy Birthday Barb~
Today is my Mother-in-Law's 79th birthday.
We brought gift, dinner and a cake to her tonight in celebration.
This afternoon I spent with my cousin Mike. We ate outside at the Chyrsalis then went for a walk along the boardwalk.
4th September 2020
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th September 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
Happy birthday to her! Sounds like a wonderful day and this is a joyul portrait!
September 5th, 2020
