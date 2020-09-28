Sign up
Photo 2016
~Shrooms~
Today Mike and I went for a few mile walk with his Mom to a new park near her house.
We also did a bit of work outside. Trying to enjoy the sun while we have it.
Tomorrow we are going hiking to Chain Lakes up at Mt. Baker.
28th September 2020
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
