~Hooty~ by crowfan
Photo 2098

~Hooty~

Our friends Rick and Dianne called to tell us their owl Hooty was up in a tree in their driveway.
We went to their house got some picture and had a coffee with Baily's and socially distance visited...
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful portrait of Hooty! She has a sweet face.
December 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
wonderful!
December 20th, 2020  
