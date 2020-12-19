Sign up
Photo 2098
~Hooty~
Our friends Rick and Dianne called to tell us their owl Hooty was up in a tree in their driveway.
We went to their house got some picture and had a coffee with Baily's and socially distance visited...
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
2
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2098
photos
19
followers
14
following
574% complete
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th December 2020 2:46pm
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful portrait of Hooty! She has a sweet face.
December 20th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
wonderful!
December 20th, 2020
