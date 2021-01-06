Sign up
Photo 2116
~Peanut~
Quiet day around here. Watched the new and the attack on the US Capital.
Stopped to visit with Peanut and Button on the way to the mailbox. They weren't interested in me knowing I didn't have anything for them.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2116
photos
19
followers
14
following
Corinne C
ace
Great portrait!
January 7th, 2021
