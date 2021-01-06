Previous
~Peanut~ by crowfan
~Peanut~

Quiet day around here. Watched the new and the attack on the US Capital.
Stopped to visit with Peanut and Button on the way to the mailbox. They weren't interested in me knowing I didn't have anything for them.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
Corinne C ace
Great portrait!
January 7th, 2021  
