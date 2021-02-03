Previous
~Buds~ by crowfan
Photo 2144

~Buds~

Today Emilie came over and we organized the downstairs. Fun working with someone else.
Afternoon had my hair done, came home and snapped a portion of the flowers Mike gave me the other day.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
