~February Hummer~ by crowfan
Photo 2148

~February Hummer~

Spent a bit of today working outside and the rest inside.
Wanted to go for a walk today but wasn't comfortable going alone. Instead I rode a stationary bike for 20 minutes.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
