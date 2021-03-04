Previous
~Sneak Peek~ by crowfan
~Sneak Peek~

Picked Lexi up from school today. We came home and played cards....A fun few hours. This is the best I can get trying to get a picture of her. She's 12 and hides behind her hair.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
