~Wet~ by crowfan
Photo 2188

~Wet~

Another rainy day. Mike and I ran I few errands to get some containers for storage. I plan on placing most things in a secure plastic container to keep dry in case we have another water problem.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
