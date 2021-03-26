Sign up
Photo 2194
~Soaring~
Another day of sorting...
Late day Carol (Legacy) and I went to the Harbor to feed the seagulls. They all get excited once they spot her.. After that we drove around and looks at the street art on lots of the older buildings downtown.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
4
1
365
NIKON D500
26th March 2021 5:24pm
PhylM-S
ace
Nic BiF shot!
March 27th, 2021
