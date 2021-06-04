Sign up
Photo 2265
~Senior Prom~
Well sorta....... The kids aren't allowed a Senior prom so they are making their own with friends.They couldn't have their Junior prom because of Covid and they decided they had to do something to salvage their senior year.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2265
photos
21
followers
14
following
620% complete
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
4th June 2021 6:00pm
