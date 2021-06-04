Previous
~Senior Prom~ by crowfan
~Senior Prom~

Well sorta....... The kids aren't allowed a Senior prom so they are making their own with friends.They couldn't have their Junior prom because of Covid and they decided they had to do something to salvage their senior year.
