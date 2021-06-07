~Auntie Loves You~

I bought this shirt for Matthew a month or so ago. Today while I was holding him I noticed it was a girls shirt. Cute puckered shoulders. We got a good laugh about my mistake but I have to say Matthew is cute in anything he wears.

Mike and I spread bark in the gardens. I might add Mike did most of the work.

Tonight I am packing getting ready for Emilie and my trip to Oregon to see my nephew graduate. I will be driving to Redmond Or. I'm scared because I have never driven further than Seattle and I also have a very important passenger EMILIE.