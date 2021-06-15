Previous
~Bucks~ by crowfan
Today I walked out to the backyard and saw 4 big bucks laying on the lawn. They certainly have no fear of humans.Got a lot of errands done today and caught up with laundry. Not a very exciting day.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
