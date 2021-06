~They're Back~

This morning at 5 am we were up and on the water by 6 am. We brought Rick and Dianne with us. That way we had 4 licenses and hoped we could catch our limit each. The limit is 80 shrimp per license.

The weather was absolutely perfect and the waters calm, but the pots were not full by a long shot. We caught a total of 72 shrimp.

This afternoon while Mike washed the boat I tended to the gardens. And of course our friendly deer are back and eating all our flowers,