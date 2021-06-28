Previous
~RIP Susie~ by crowfan
Photo 2289

~RIP Susie~

Today has been a day of many things. This morning when I woke up I had this feeling that I needed to go across the street to check on Susie. She isn't old but she hasn't been well.
The temp was close to 100 and I sat on her deck ringing her bell, knocking on the door and calling her on the phone all with no answer. I tried all her doors and after 45 minutes I called for a welfare check.
The firemen came and repeated what I had done. I told them I would pay for a window if they would break it. They did and they found Susie had died. Probably 1 week ago, I had to stay until the police came all of this took several hours. I stayed until the coroner took her away. i am so sorry I didn't check sooner.
The last part of the day Vicki and Pete came over and Vicki and I floated in the pool, then we grilled hotdogs and played cards. They left at 10:30 and our neighbors called out to us. They were wading in their Koi pond to cool down. Sooooo shelly and Ron came over. Shelley and I floated in the pool while Mike and Ron drank beer and talked on the patio. The y went home at 12:30 am.
This flower was in Susie's yard and I took the picture while I was waiting for the police to come.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
Joan Robillard ace
I have a girlfriend who lives alone like me and she doesn't have family close by. We text each other once a day to be sure we are both okay. I am lucky enough to have a niece next door who watches for my car to be coming and going and my lights to come on in the morning. It is a fear to die and no one to know. If you have friends living along encourage them to set up buddy texts or calls so they are aware of each other. But meanwhile don't feel guilty for not calling sooner. You are the one who found her, if she has family they will be grateful.
June 29th, 2021  
Mary Jo Gran
@joansmor thank you. That is such a good idea. She doesn’t have any family except a sister who she no long speaks to. I’m happy that I was able to get someone to get her before more time passed. We are having an unusual heat wave here and no one has air conditioning. That was the main reason I worried about her.
June 29th, 2021  
