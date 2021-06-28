~RIP Susie~

Today has been a day of many things. This morning when I woke up I had this feeling that I needed to go across the street to check on Susie. She isn't old but she hasn't been well.

The temp was close to 100 and I sat on her deck ringing her bell, knocking on the door and calling her on the phone all with no answer. I tried all her doors and after 45 minutes I called for a welfare check.

The firemen came and repeated what I had done. I told them I would pay for a window if they would break it. They did and they found Susie had died. Probably 1 week ago, I had to stay until the police came all of this took several hours. I stayed until the coroner took her away. i am so sorry I didn't check sooner.

The last part of the day Vicki and Pete came over and Vicki and I floated in the pool, then we grilled hotdogs and played cards. They left at 10:30 and our neighbors called out to us. They were wading in their Koi pond to cool down. Sooooo shelly and Ron came over. Shelley and I floated in the pool while Mike and Ron drank beer and talked on the patio. The y went home at 12:30 am.

This flower was in Susie's yard and I took the picture while I was waiting for the police to come.