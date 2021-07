~Butterfly Lemonade~

I had the girls here today. Emilie and I ran around and picked up a few more things for her to take to college.

This evening Mike and I went to dinner with Dan and Kathy. we went to another evening at the fireside. This week it was BBQ. 5 course each paired with a drink.

Drink pictured is a Butterfly Lemonade.

Girls are spending the night tonight.