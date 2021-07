~Biker Baby~

When Matthew was born I bought Matthew this shirt with tattoo sleeves. We are a motorcycle family so it seemed appropriate.

20 years ago my sister bought this bike for my nephew. When we had Grandkids they gave it to us. Now they are to big so it now belongs to Matthew. My sister would love to know that the grandson she never met now has the bike.

Today all the girls were here as well as a visit from Vicki who made a sweater for Matthew..