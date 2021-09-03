Sign up
Photo 2356
~Welcome my Twin~
My Twin brother has joined blip. I now have 2 out of 3 brothers doing blip. My twins name is ~johnnyh~
I think you will enjoy his photos. He just like I always has a camera in hand. He has now retired so he has some free time to do blip.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
iPhone 12 Pro Max
3rd September 2021 4:40pm
