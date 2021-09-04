Previous
Next
~Boring Day~ by crowfan
Photo 2357

~Boring Day~

Spent most of the day cleaning out the spare room, going through everything sorting, saving and throwing things away.
Took this pic on the way to the mailbox with my glass ball.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise