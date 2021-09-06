Previous
Next
~Whirling Butterflies Gaura~ by crowfan
Photo 2359

~Whirling Butterflies Gaura~

I love this plant.. The flowers are so delicate and I love how they sway in the breeze,
Today Mike and I cleaned out the garage.( 1 bay ) We hauled away 2 trucks full. One however was our snapple machine that had died.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise