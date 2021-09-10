Previous
Next
~Sailing~ by crowfan
Photo 2363

~Sailing~

Today I had lunch and a long walk with my cousin Mike. This was the view from our table.
This afternoon at 3 My Mike and I picked up the girls from school and then all went out for ice cream.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise