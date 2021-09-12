Previous
~Garden~ by crowfan
~Garden~

Today I took Lexi to Cheer camp and Layla and I hung out. This afternoon our friends Dianne and Rick came over. They had brought us veggies from their garden and most exciting Rick build me a Owl Nesting Box.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
