~Clean Up~

Mike and I got up early and headed to Sumas to help with the clean up from the floods.

We worked for 7 hours doing varies jobs such as dry wall removal, Clearing out cabinets and shoveling sand and mud. The shoveling was our last and hardest job for the day.

We are going back tomorrow to help some other families. Today was such a eye opener as to what kind of community we live in. So many people showed up to help, it really touched my heart.

We decided to cancel our Thanksgiving dinner and everyone that was coming will be going with us to help feed the families who lost everything.