~Drywall Demo~

Today Mike and I went back to Sumas for another day of work. Today we were assigned just one place to go. It was an all ground floor apartment complex. We had to cut drywall either 2 ft or 4 ft high and remove it. Hauling away wet drywall is not much fun. We spent all day doing that and pulling nails and cleaning up the mess. In the picture you can see it was a baby's room. Not sure where they will live until the apartments can be re done.

We can not go back tomorrow for 2 reasons. 1st it's Matthew's day and 2nd both of our backs are on fire and we need a rest.