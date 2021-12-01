Previous
~Beads~ by crowfan
Photo 2445

~Beads~

Today i picked from friend Lori up from the hospital where she was for a bad kidney infection.
Got her home and all situated comfortably in bed with everything with in reach.
Tonight I have been going through my beads to work on some projects soon.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
