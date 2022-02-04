Previous
~Surprise~
~Surprise~

Today my cousin Mike and I had lunch and a walk along the boardwalk... Started raining and was a bit windy. Not the best day for a walk but my cousin wanted to and it was his birthday lunch and choice of what to do.
At 3 Matthew came over so I could babysit while Michelle went to the Dr.
At 3:30 I got a pleasant surprise. Emilie came through the door. She drove here from Pullman to spend the long weekend. Brent and the girls came to pick Emilie up so we all had a great time together for a few hours.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
