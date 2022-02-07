Previous
~My Valentine~ by crowfan
Photo 2513

~My Valentine~

Matthew came today instead of Tuesday. We got to pick up Layla after school and hang out with her until her dance practice.
Tried to set up a back drop for Matthew but the lighting isn't good. I really need a off camera light.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
