Photo 2513
~My Valentine~
Matthew came today instead of Tuesday. We got to pick up Layla after school and hang out with her until her dance practice.
Tried to set up a back drop for Matthew but the lighting isn't good. I really need a off camera light.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Mary Jo Gran
2513
19
14
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th February 2022 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
