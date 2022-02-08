Previous
~Wet Hellabore~ by crowfan
~Wet Hellabore~

Kyla came over for several hours this morning and we were going over our trip plans....
Vicki came over at 3 and we also got to spend a few hours hanging out and watching a program together on out computer.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
