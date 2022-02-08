Sign up
Photo 2514
~Wet Hellabore~
Kyla came over for several hours this morning and we were going over our trip plans....
Vicki came over at 3 and we also got to spend a few hours hanging out and watching a program together on out computer.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
0
0
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2514
photos
19
followers
14
following
688% complete
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th February 2022 2:34pm
