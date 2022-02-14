Previous
~Happy Valentines Day~ by crowfan
Photo 2520

~Happy Valentines Day~

Woke up to these beautiful flowers....
We took Mike's Mom out for lunch, but otherwise a quiet day.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
