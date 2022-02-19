Previous
~Crows~ by crowfan
Photo 2525

~Crows~

Spent some time with Lori today.
I painted two 12" by 12" painting of crows today. The extra one I mod pog'ed a scrap book paper on the canvas and then just painted a black crow top.
When I get back from my trip I plan on doing a 3rd crow pic.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
