Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2525
~Crows~
Spent some time with Lori today.
I painted two 12" by 12" painting of crows today. The extra one I mod pog'ed a scrap book paper on the canvas and then just painted a black crow top.
When I get back from my trip I plan on doing a 3rd crow pic.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2525
photos
20
followers
14
following
691% complete
View this month »
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2022 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close