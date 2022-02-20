Previous
~Derelict~ by crowfan
Photo 2526

~Derelict~

Today Mark and Julie came for a visit from Seattle. We all went to lunch at Boundary Bay and it was really good. Took this pic from the road. Thought it would fit for Derelict Sunday.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
692% complete

