~Crocus~ by crowfan
Photo 2539

~Crocus~

I spotted these crocus plats starting to open up... The sun was shining and a beautiful day.
I still am having y headache but I think caused by a strain in my neck muscle.
Did some cleaning and grocery shopping today. Another low key day.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
