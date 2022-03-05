Sign up
Photo 2539
~Crocus~
I spotted these crocus plats starting to open up... The sun was shining and a beautiful day.
I still am having y headache but I think caused by a strain in my neck muscle.
Did some cleaning and grocery shopping today. Another low key day.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2539
photos
19
followers
14
following
695% complete
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th March 2022 2:36pm
