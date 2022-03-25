Previous
~Out for a Walk~
~Out for a Walk~

Today I spent the entire day and evening playing with Matthew. Michelle is in her last month of pregnancy and is really tired. She napped and then went to her Dr appointment.
While she was doing that Matthew and I took a very long walk.
