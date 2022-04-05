Previous
Next
~Tulips~ by crowfan
Photo 2570

~Tulips~

Today Vicki and I drove by the tulip fields. We just pulled over on the side of road and didn't do the tour.
We did some shopping in Mount Vernon and then came back to Bellingham and shopped for items for the baby shower i will be having in 10 days.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise