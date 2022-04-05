Sign up
Photo 2570
~Tulips~
Today Vicki and I drove by the tulip fields. We just pulled over on the side of road and didn't do the tour.
We did some shopping in Mount Vernon and then came back to Bellingham and shopped for items for the baby shower i will be having in 10 days.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
