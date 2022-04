~Purple~

Mike is gone fishing and I am going solo.

Such with my old nursing friend Charlotte. We are having a lot of fun reminiscing. We use to meet 2 times a year but somehow life got busy and we let about 6 years slip by. We still talked but no luck. Now we have been meet about every 6 weeks.

This evening my brother John came by and we spent a few hours together. I enjoy spending time with him. (He is my twin)

Flowers from the garden.