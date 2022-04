~Sprinkle~

Today was the baby sprinkle for Michelle.... We had 17 people here, Played 5 games, good food and then she got to open her gifts. I think she had a great time and got so many cute things for baby Stella.

I had some good help from Layla and Auri getting the food ready and Layla decorated the outside. Without Vicki, Layla and Auri I don't think I could of done all of this.

Matthew was great the whole day. At one point you can see him playing Where's Matthew... He's in the bag in extra photo..