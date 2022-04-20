~Matthew talking to Peanut~

It was the cutest thing ever. Matthew would walk up to the ponies pointing his finger at them and talk away in some kind of language I couldn't understand. It seriously sounded like he knew what he was saying.

Last night Matthew and I slept together and we both slept great.

Today we played all day, took a nap, and went for a walk.

After dinner more play.

I absolutely love this little guy and I want to keep him.

Today his baby sister was born. 4:16pm weighing in at 8 lbs 7 oz...From the pictures Ive seen she appears to be another little cutie. Hope I get to met her tomorrow.