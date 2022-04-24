Sign up
Photo 2589
~SilverStars-Lexi~
Today we went and watched Lexi's cheer performance.
The team picture isn't great but only their staff was nup front to get a picture so I snuck one before there were done posing for it. Lexi is in the middle under the e.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
2589
